NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–Hamilton County Emergency Management said sand bags will be available for residents ahead of possible flooding.

The county took to Twitter Thursday morning to give Hoosiers a heads up before possible flooding early next week.

The tweet said “Heavy rain may lead to flooding through early next week. Sandbags will be available to Hamilton County residents at 1717 Pleasant St, Noblesville, starting at noon today.”

For more information, visit Hamilton County on the web here.

