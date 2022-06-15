INDIANAPOLIS — Concerts are back this summer in Indiana! For the next few months, big acts are performing at Ruoff Music Center, Old National Centre and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Andy Grammer and his ‘Art of Joy’ tour is performing tonight at Old National Centre. The show starts at 7:00pm and tickets are still available. It is general admission only.

Across tonight, Sammy Hagar & The Circle “Crazy Times Tour” takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be the special guest. The show starts at 7:30pm.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Sammy Hagar performs on stage during iHeartRadio ICONS with Sammy Hagar and The Circle: Inside The Making of Space Between at iHeartRadio Theater on May 08, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Here’s a list of other concerts this summer at Ruoff Music Center

Morgan Wallen

With Special Guest Hardy

Thursday, June 16

Tears For Fears

With Special Guest Garbage

Friday, June 17

The Chicks

With Special Guest Patty Griffin

Sunday, June 19

Stevie Nicks

Tuesday, June 21

Josh Groban

With Special Guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more

Thursday, June 23

Dave Matthews Band

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer

Sunday, June 26

Dead & Company

Tuesday, June 28

Jack Johnson

With Special Guest Durand Jones & The Indications

Sunday, July 3

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire

Friday, July 8

Backstreet Boys

Sunday, July 10

Train

With Special Guests Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis

Wednesday, July 13

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, July 14

Rod Stewart

With Special Guest Cheap Trick

Friday, July 15

The Black Keys

With Special Guest Band of Horses and Ceramic Animals

Saturday, July 16

Chicago and Brian Wilson

With Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Wednesday, July 20

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne

With Special Guests Static-X and Powerman 5000

Thursday, July 21

Chris Stapleton

With Special Guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

Friday, July 22

Zac Brown Band

With Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

Thursday, July 28

OneRepublic

With Special Guest NEEDTOBREATHE

Saturday, July 30

Chris Brown and Lil Baby

Saturday, August 6

Machine Gun Kelly

With Special Guests WILLOW and Travis Barker

Thursday, August 11

Kid Rock

With Special Guest Foreigner

Friday, August 12

Jason Aldean

With Special Guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan

Saturday, August 13

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin

With Special Guest Bush

Wednesday, August 17

Luke Bryan

With Special Guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny

Saturday, August 20

Korn & Evanescence

With Special Guests Helmet and Jeris Johnson

Wednesday, August 24

Wiz Khalifa + Logic

With Special Guests 24kGoldn, Fedd The God and DRAMA

Friday, August 26

Keith Urban

With Special Guest Ingrid Andress

Saturday, August 27

Wu-Tang Clan & NAS

Thursday, September 1

Pitbull

With Special Guest Iggy Azalea

Friday, September 2

Five Finger Death Punch

With Special Guests Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods

Saturday, October 1