Sales and marketing company to offer training to women incarcerated in Indiana prisons

ROCKVILLE, Ind.– Arizona-based Televerde will soon offer professional and life-skills training to women serving time in two Indiana prisons.

The global marketing and sales company announced the launch of the Televerde Foundation, which is dedicated to delivering workforce development programs and creating career pathways for women after they are released from prison.

“With these skills they earn good money so they can ensure they can take care of themselves and their families,” said Televerde CEO Morag Lucey. “It reduces the chance of them re-offending.”

Televerde already employs women in the Madison and Rockville Correctional Facilities, as well as a women’s prison in Arizona. The jobs provide compensation and training for a variety of skills including sales and marketing, customer service, project management, and others. The jobs deal with the latest information technology.

Loreal, an inmate at the Rockville Correctional Facility said she was thankful for the technology training she has received over the last ten years of her incarceration.

“I feel like the more I learn, the more confident I am,” she said. “Then also I get to give back by helping people hold down my team.”

“They’re giving them very good skills,” said Indiana Correctional Industries Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd B. Arnold. “So when they’re working inside the prison, they’re actually working with companies all over the world.”

The launch of the Televerde Foundation will take the workforce development effort beyond offering on-the-job training. Women enrolled in the program will receive a variety of training to help them stay on a successful path after their release from prison. The training offered will include career development, financial literacy, personal leadership, health & wellness, and community re-integration.

Sherri Sallee says she is most looking forward to the mentoring side of the program.

“Because I think about all the changes that must have taken place out there in the 19 years I’ve been here,” Sallee said. “It’s a pretty scary thing to think about going home to a world I don’t know anything about.”

The Televerde Foundation was officially formed in March and will begin training women who are within a year of their release date this fall.

You can read more about the Televerde Foundation and the services they provide on their website.