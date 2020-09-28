Sale of antique coins leads to murder of 78-year-old man, woman arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent weekend leaves four people dead across Indianapolis.

The first of the four deadly shootings this weekend took place in the parking lot of a Hardee’s on Brookville Road.

According to court records, that’s where the victim and suspect met to sell some old coins and the deal ended in gunfire.

After being shot during an attempted robbery Friday night, the 78-year-old man told police he’d been trying to buy or sell coins from a woman in the parking lot when she pulled out a gun.

The victim, Paul Edmonds, died in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest multiple times.

“It’s pointless and it’s sad. He was just trying to make a living and his life was taken in the blink of an eye,” said Switzerland Curry.

Edmonds owned Diamond Stamp and Coin and had a booth set up inside an antique mall on Shadeland. Managers there say Edmonds been a vendor for at least 20 years.

“Paul was a nice gentlemen. He was very pleasant and always had a smile. He’d come in once or twice a month to stock his case and then he’d be on his way and tell everyone to have a wonderful day,” said Curry.

According to an affidavit, police quickly found emails linking Edmonds killing to 24-year-old Kayla Blankenship.

Police also claim this surveillance video from Brookville Liquors across the street shows 20 seconds after Blankenship got into the victim’s white car, it then sped forward and the suspect jumped out as it was moving.

Edmonds then drove to the front of the Hardees while the accused shooter sped away in the red SUV.

Police later found that SUV at local hotel and arrested Blankenship for murder after her boyfriend admitted the pair had met the victim to sell some coins.

“It’s just shocking and just sad. I just feel like everybody needs to pay attention to their surroundings because the way it seems to be you just never know.”

Blankenship remains behind bars on a preliminary charge of murder. Her boyfriend was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Following that shooting Friday night, the city saw three more unrelated homicides.

On Saturday night, two people were shot to death within an hour of each other. One victim was killed along a sidewalk near 29th and MLK.

The other was involved in a crash near 38th and College, although police believe the victim had been shot prior to the crash.

Late Sunday, a man was shot along Tremont Street. All three of those killings remain unsolved.

The deadly shootings brought the total number of homicides in the city this year to 171. That is just one shy of last year’s total.