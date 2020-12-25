Sailor returns home to surprise family for holidays, with the help of police

COLUMBUS, IND — A Central Indiana sailor is reunited with his family for the holidays after spending most of the year deployed overseas an assignment made even tougher by the pandemic. But he couldn’t make that happen without an additional call for help.

U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant Michael Call of Columbus has been deployed overseas in the Mediterranean since the spring. Often stopping in Italy when it was hit hardest by COVID, leaving his family concerned.

“I was out on deployment and the ship was going to pull into the port for a while. And my job was not going to have me doing a whole lot. So, I talked to my C.O. like ‘hey any chance I can get off a little early go home,” said Lt. Call.

After talking with other Sailors, he decided to make this a surprise. At first, he thought he’d show up as a pizza delivery driver. Instead, he decided to call dispatch.

“I figured we’ll see if the police department would drop me off and that’ll kind of throw them for a loop and would-be kind of fun,” said Lt. Call

Lt. Matt Harris, public relations officer at the Columbus Police Department got the call and was onboard.

“So of course, we jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Lt. Harris.

No one in his family knew about the surprise. His wife Kristin has been holding down the fort while homeschooling their three children during the pandemic. Phone calls during deployment were slim and all the kids wanted was dad to come home.

“They had just said a lot to me about like he’s going to miss all of these big things,” said Kristin.

She was expecting a visit from Santa courtesy of Columbus PD. What she didn’t know was that Santa was her husband. So when they walked outside and opened the back door of the police cruiser they got a wonderful surprise.

“It just felt really surprising because we weren’t expecting him for a little while. I don’t know, I was so surprised, I just took a minute to process everything that was going on like my dad just got out of a cop car,” said their daughter, Alona.

“Once I saw him step out, I thought oh good, they’re going to have their holidays with him and we won’t have to go through that loss,” said Kristin.

Lt. Call's youngest son 'Bo' is a SUPERSTAR.

Since dad has been deployed he's learned how to snap and learned some new dance moves.



CHECK OUT HIS GRAND PERFORMANCE!

Go BO! pic.twitter.com/Nvyx7eHX88 — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) December 25, 2020

For Columbus PD, it was an honor to lend a helping hand when the odds have been against those behind the badge.

“It’s been an extremely challenging year for our officers. And so much has happened nationally, and even other parts of the state has carried over here in Columbus. And it makes their job a lot more difficult. We tried to do a lot of public outreach even before the challenges of this year whether it be stopping by birthday parties or giving tours at the police department. And a lot of that goes noticed by the community,” said Lt. Harris.

Lt. Harris went the extra mile on his day off to show they do more than protect and serve.

“We still wanted to be apart of something special like this,” said Lt. Harris.

And dad wasn’t the only surprise for the holidays their youngest son three-year-old ‘Bo’ had a few tricks up his sleeve to show off.

“I learned how to snap,” said Bo.

He also showed his dad and our crew his new dance moves.

“Feels great to be back,” said Lt. Call.