Safety tips for trick-or-treaters, drivers on Halloween weekend

Halloween is this Sunday, and that means the sidewalks and streets will be full of trick-or-treaters.

Before we get there, police do want to remind you of some guidelines to help keep everyone safe while they go door to door for candy.

For Trick-or-Treaters

Dress in light or bright colored clothing

Wear a see-through face mask

Carry a flashlight

For Drivers

SLOW DOWN!

Another option is to avoid door to door trick-or-treating and go to an event like a trunk-or-treat or party. Here are some alternative options for central Indiana.

Boo Bash (Fishers)

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (6 Municipal Drive)

Costumes are encouraged

Trail or Treat (Brownsburg)

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Williams Park (940 S Locust Lane)

Safe Night Halloween (Indianapolis)

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Indiana State Fairgrounds (1202 E 38th Street)

For ages 12 and under

FREE parking and admission

If you do plan on taking the family trick-or-treating, you can check out our list of trick-or-treat times here.