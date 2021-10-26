Safety tips for trick-or-treaters, drivers on Halloween weekend

Halloween is this Sunday, and that means the sidewalks and streets will be full of trick-or-treaters.
Before we get there, police do want to remind you of some guidelines to help keep everyone safe while they go door to door for candy.
For Trick-or-Treaters
- Dress in light or bright colored clothing
- Wear a see-through face mask
- Carry a flashlight
For Drivers
- SLOW DOWN!
Another option is to avoid door to door trick-or-treating and go to an event like a trunk-or-treat or party. Here are some alternative options for central Indiana.
Boo Bash (Fishers)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (6 Municipal Drive)
- Costumes are encouraged
Trail or Treat (Brownsburg)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
- Williams Park (940 S Locust Lane)
Safe Night Halloween (Indianapolis)
- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Indiana State Fairgrounds (1202 E 38th Street)
- For ages 12 and under
- FREE parking and admission
If you do plan on taking the family trick-or-treating, you can check out our list of trick-or-treat times here.