Safety tips for trick-or-treaters, drivers on Halloween weekend

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Halloween is this Sunday, and that means the sidewalks and streets will be full of trick-or-treaters.

Before we get there, police do want to remind you of some guidelines to help keep everyone safe while they go door to door for candy.

For Trick-or-Treaters

  • Dress in light or bright colored clothing
  • Wear a see-through face mask
  • Carry a flashlight

For Drivers

  • SLOW DOWN!

Another option is to avoid door to door trick-or-treating and go to an event like a trunk-or-treat or party. Here are some alternative options for central Indiana.

Boo Bash (Fishers)

  • Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (6 Municipal Drive)
  • Costumes are encouraged

Trail or Treat (Brownsburg)

  • Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
  • Williams Park (940 S Locust Lane)

Safe Night Halloween (Indianapolis)

  • Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Indiana State Fairgrounds (1202 E 38th Street)
  • For ages 12 and under
  • FREE parking and admission

If you do plan on taking the family trick-or-treating, you can check out our list of trick-or-treat times here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Where to go for Fall Fun!

When can I trick or treat this year?

Latest News

More News