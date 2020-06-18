Safety officers demonstrate danger of hot cars

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Safety officers proved just how dangerous a hot car can get for someone who’s trapped inside.

At the Bargersville Fire Department, sergeant John Perrine and deputy chief Michael Pruitt did a demonstration in their cars Thursday. Not even 10 minutes in, the temperature in sergeant Perrine’s car shot up to over 100-degrees.

According to the officers, hot car deaths in the state are down right now.

Probably from people staying at home during the pandemic. But the risk is still there, especially as many of us are getting used to our old routines.