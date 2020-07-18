Safe Summer Initiative proves importance of relationships and crime prevention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Teens involved in the Safe Summer Initiative, a part of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety, built stronger relationships with their peers across the city through a basketball tournament on Friday. But this effort is bigger than a basketball game.

“We’re trying to teach them leadership skills,” Damon Lee, Supervisor of Tarkington’s Teen Work Crew, said. “We’re trying to teach them how to get along with people that’s not from their community. If these kids meet each other now as teenagers, I feel like they’re not going to have any problems when they see each other later in life in the city. If you go to the Canal, if you know the people, there’s not reason to fight. There’s no reason to fight at the mall ‘cause they know each other.”

Teens agreed with their adult mentors that acquainting youth with their peers in neighborhoods throughout the city is important.

“Say like me and one of his boys get into it, or one of his boys say something about me and they don’t like me,” Markell Smith explained. “He can be like ‘oh he cool, we play basketball together.’”

Before the tournaments began Anthoney Hampton with Kidz Count presented his friend and fellow mentor Damon Lee of Tarkington Teen Work Crew with a trophy. Hampton explained several ways Lee is a success story, including his role as a teacher and a man with a master’s degree. Then, he highlighted the achievements of Shonna Majors, the city’s director of community violence reduction.

“So, I’m like a bridge,” Hampton explained. “Kids love me so I’m like a bridge to him for them. I’m a bridge for them to Shonna.”

The Safe Summer Initiative continues every Friday night until August 14 at three locations, Bethel Park, the Municipal Gardens and CAFE on the far east side. It gives teens 13 to 18 a secure place to have fun, learn conflict resolution, eat a free meal and connect with successful, helpful adults.