S.R. 37 in Morgan County to close starting Saturday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Starting Saturday, January 2, State Road 37 is scheduled to close between S.R. 39 and Morgan Street.

The five-mile stretch is expected to be closed for most of 2021.

According to INDOT, the official detour for north-south state highway traffic follows S.R. 39, S.R. 67 and S.R. 144. Long-distance traffic is encouraged to avoid the construction altogether and use alternate routes including Interstate 65, S.R. 135 and Interstate 70.

Detour map courtesy of INDOT

Several east-west roads will remain open throughout the closure to provide local access across S.R. 37.

INDOT said the closure is supposed to help speed up construction on Interstate 69. To learn more about the project, click here.