Rush County crash leaves 1 teen dead, another injured

RUSH COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a Rushville teenager died Tuesday after a crash, and a second one was injured.

Rush County deputies were called to CR 350 E., just north of CR 300 N., around 10:40 a.m. on a report of a vehicle crashing into a tree.

Two teenage victims were located and taken to Rush Memorial Hospital.

The passenger, 16-year-old Kameron Cox, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and later died in the hospital. Police said the 16-year-old driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators believe the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu the teens were in was traveling northbound on CR 350 E. at a high speeds when a stop sign at CR 300 N. was ignored, sending the car airborn and over the intersection.

The driver then lost control and ended up hitting the tree.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.