Rumored gang members arrested as part of a multi-agency effort in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond have arrested four men with ties to a so-called gang that officials say has operating in Richmond and Wayne County for several months.

According to a news release, the Richmond Police Department along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Preble County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Safe Streets Task Force) mobilized and executed a number of arrest warrants during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Police arrested Lataj Brewer, 20, of Richmond on murder, attempted murder and criminal gang activity charges. So far, officials have not released information on the murder involved in this arrest.

Dominique Walker, 23, was arrested for providing a firearm to a criminal person and use of false information to obtain a firearm. There was no booking photo for Walker.

Peyton Sutton, 20, turned himself in at the Wayne County Jail. His charges include aggravated battery and criminal gang activity.

Deonte Gabbard, 19, was arrested for armed robbery.

Police say the men were part of a self-proclaimed criminal gang and were involved in several shooting incidents and shots fired incidents.

Around 50 officers helped carry out the arrest efforts. Police say as a result of the operation, numerous firearms and illegal substances were seized.