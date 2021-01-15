Roncalli High School adopts new Royals nickname

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School has changed its nickname to the Roncalli High School Royals.

The Roncalli administrative leadership team announced the formation of a task force in August of 2020. Its mission was to begin the process of choosing a new nickname to replace what Roncalli had been known as for the past 50 years: the Rebels.

Roncalli officials said the decision was made to change the name in order to better reflect the school’s Catholic Mission as well as the ministry and life of patron Angelo Roncalli, Saint John XXIII.

The task force was made up of students, faculty, administrators, alumni, and parents.

It met regularly for the past six months to solicit suggestions for new nicknames.

After surveying the community, a list of top choices was presented to the current student body. Roncalli students voted from the three top choices and selected Royals by a substantial majority.

In a statement, Roncalli said:

“Choosing this nickname acknowledges Jesus Christ as our King, and Our Blessed Mother as our Queen. As Christians we are God’s children by adoption through Jesus (Ephesians 1:5), and this nickname signifies that we participate in His royal, divine mission to build up His Kingdom on Earth.”

Over the next few months, the Roncalli marketing and communications team will work toward developing several images representing the new nickname including a logo and mascot.

The task force, students and members of the Roncalli community will all be given the opportunity to weigh in on the design.

The school also announced it is changing the name of its gymnasium to the Bishop Chartrand Gymnasium in honor of one of the two schools that merged in 1969 to become Roncalli High School.