INDIANAPOLIS – Federal agents are warning about an increase in romance scams.

According to Federal Trade Commission, scammers stole $304 million in 2020, up significantly when compared to 2019.

The Better Business Bureau confirms romance scams have been more prevalent since the start of the pandemic.

“The heart is the trickiest kind of thing to manage,” said Jennifer Adamany from Central Indiana’s BBB. “We’re emotional people. Again, people want to feel loved and sense of belong and find their person in life. Sometimes that can be hard to do in your natural surroundings, especially when you’re in a pandemic.”

More people are looking for love online, using dating apps and social media to try and get dates.

Scammers know some people are vulnerable. They often gain a person’s affection and trust and make it seem like they’re entering into a caring, special relationship. Eventually, though, the BBB said the scammer will ask for money.

Sometimes they’ll claim they need financial help to meet in person. In other instances, they’ll pretend they’re struggling to get by. Victims, hearing those emotional pleas, will do what they can to help. According to Scamtracker.org, one person recently lost $12,000.

Indiana resident Lauren Cantrell knew better. She received a questionable text message out of the blue. At first, Cantrell told the person they had the wrong phone number. They kept going. Eventually, the individual sent her a photo. Cantrell looked online and saw other people mentioning the scam. She blocked the phone number and reported it to the BBB.

Experts say there are several red flags people should look for. If the person has a limited number of photos or friends, it’s probably a scam. If they ask you to move communication offline, that is also a warning sign. If the person tries to avoid answering questions, has bad spelling or grammar, that could be a scam. If they always have a reason why they can’t meet in person, officials warn you to reconsider the relationship.

The BBB also suggested doing a reverse image search of the person’s profile. If it ends up being someone else, that is a scam.