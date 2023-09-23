INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the near west side of Indianapolis left one person seriously injured Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the area of North White River Parkway West Drive and West 10th Street at approximately 6:57 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male in serious condition.

Officers at the scene said the man was transported to a local hospital. Police preliminarily believe he drove around a curve too fast and struck an electric pole. The man’s vehicle then came to rest upside down.

IMPD crash investigators are on scene and looking into the incident. No additional information is available at this time.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.