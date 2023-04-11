FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Rochester man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fulton County, police confirmed.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on County Road S. 500 East around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a man on a motorcycle was going north on when he left the road as it curved. He then hit a fence. The man was pinned underneath the motorcycle when first responders found him.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Jason McClish of Rochester. Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.