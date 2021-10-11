Arrest made in Greenfield road rage shooting at Long John Silver’s parking lot

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Long John Silver’s restaurant.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot at 2080 West Main, following a 911 call from the alleged victim.

They told authorities another person fired multiple shots at their car, then drove away.

The victim was able to follow them while talking with 911 dispatchers, providing a description of the car.

However, they eventually lost sight of the vehicle just west of Greenfield on US 40.

Investigators arrested 62-year-old Mark A. Smith in connection with this incident.

No one was injured, but Greenfield police say this serves as a reminder to remain calm when driving and while things can happen beyond our control, you do control how you respond to a situation.

They recommend not using your horn, hand gestures or yell at someone that could lead to further confrontation.

Authorities ask that you drive responsibly, putting distance between you and the other driver.

If you are confronted, do your best to safely leave the situation and call 911.