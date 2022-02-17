INDIANAPOLIS – As of 10 a.m., several areas of central Indiana have picked up over an inch of rainfall, with more expected. This rain has caused several rivers to approach minor to moderate flooding levels across the state.

Courtesy: water.weather.gov

Mud Creek at Cumberland Creek in Fishers reached minor flooding stage early this morning.

The Wabash River at U.S. Highway 36 Bridge in Montezuma is expected to crest in the next few days close to moderate flooding stage.

We have also seen several reports of flooded roadways and roads closing due to high floodwaters as well.

Multiple county emergency managers have responded to car stalling in floodwaters.

Flooding Reminders

Never drive through a flooded roadway

Never walk, swim, or play in flood waters

Remember: turn around, don’t drown