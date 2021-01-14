Rises in coronavirus cases push Marion County into the red

INDIANAPOLIS — Following new COVID numbers from the Indiana State Health Department, Marion County is officially considered in the red. While that generally means more restrictions, Mayor Joe Hogsett has been imposing tougher restrictions for months.

“We saw large community spread October, November, December. We saw a little bit of a leveling off, maybe a downturn, but now we have lost those gains,” explained Tomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology at Fairbanks School of Health at IUPUI.

“We are letting our guard down. We are doing those things that we shouldn’t necessarily be doing. Some can be contributed to the holidays.”

The Marion County Health Department points to those holiday gatherings as the main culprit for the spikes, however that boils down to people not adhering to guidelines. They suggest people double down on wearing masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

Local restaurants have been the recipients of tougher restrictions in the past. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA) has said state data shows they aren’t to blame. They now point to other states as examples as well.

“The state of New York released their entire state’s contact tracing data, 1.4% in restaurants,” detailed Patrick Tamm, InRLA President and CEO. “Over 75% in private home gatherings was that state’s contact tracing data.”

The city has yet to hear from Mayor Joe Hogsett on how this recent rise will impact any plans for more restrictions. Restaurants are waiting to see what happens next.