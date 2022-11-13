COLUMBIA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.

Adair Regional Detention Center is a maximum security juvenile detention center, according to KSP.

Authorities said the initial call to KSP was in response to a juvenile who allegedly assaulted a staff member, stole the staff member’s keys, and released other juveniles from their cells.

KSP and other law enforcement officers entered the facility and restored order. Authorities confirmed several staff members and juveniles were injured during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

State police officials have launched an investigation into the incident and KSP said charges against the juveniles are possible.

