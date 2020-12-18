Riley kids make inspiring video for Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez #8 of the Indianapolis Colts walks on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids from Riley Children’s Hospital gave Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez some words of encouragement as he recovers from surgery to get a cancerous tumor removed.

A group of Riley cancer warriors made a video message for the punter. It was filled with messages like “You can beat cancer just like I did,” “Hey Sanchez, you got this,” and “I know you can get through this.”

Riley Children’s Health said they are blessed with the support they get from the Colts, but now it was their turn to return the favor.

Sanchez was back on the practice field Thursday, but there is still no word on when he will play again though.