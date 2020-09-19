Riley kid takes virtual field trip to Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday was a fun day for a Riley patient as she got to take a virtual field trip to meet a sloth from the Indianapolis Zoo.

Janiya Howard is a 13-year-old is living with heart failure. She’s waiting on a heart transplant, so Friday her teacher took her on a virtual field trip.

Janiya got to decide which animal she wanted to see and spent the day learning about it.

“I learned that they have their nails to climb and their teeth because when they see a predator, they can actually scratch them or bite them,” Janiya said.

Janiya was so excited, she even played the sloth a song on her keyboard.