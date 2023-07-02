INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children has ranked number 1 in the state for children’s hospitals by the United Stated News and World Report.

Further, Riley placed in the top national rankings for all pediatric specialties including the following:

Cancer

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Neonatal Care

Nephrology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Urology

Riley US News and World Report 2023 celebration, Photo Provide by: Riley Hospital for Children

To celebrate the achievement, Riley had a party in the maternity tower atrium filled with balloons Friday. Guest included Colts Cheerleaders, Freddy the Indiana Fever mascot, and Riley patient, Zane Hendrickson who gave the keynote address.

Hendrickson , of Boonville, was saved by Riley physicians in January 2021. In his speech, he thanked Riley team members for their compassion for every child that comes to Riley needing care in times of uncertainty.

Photo provided by: Riley Hospital for Children