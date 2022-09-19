RICHMOND Ind. – Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced.

In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. at Reid Health surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced when details are available, Britt said.

“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far. Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.”

“The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”‘

Burton was taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1, after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton was transferred to hospice care on September 3rd.

“Today is a sad day for everyone, please help us honor and remember Seara as the fighter and warrior she has shown us all these last few weeks.”