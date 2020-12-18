Richmond police investigating two robberies in as many days

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is investigating two recent robberies.

The department said the first robbery happened around 7:18 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of East Main Street.

Police say a light-skinned female approached the clerk with a note demanding money. She reportedly displayed a weapon.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants. She left in a gray car.

The second robbery happened around 5:10 a.m. Friday at 500 West Main Street.

The suspect reportedly entered the store dressed in red with a brown mask, going behind the counter trying to gain entry to the cash register. The suspect threw items on the floor before leaving.

Investigations into both robberies are ongoing as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department.