Richmond police begin death investigation after woman found shot and killed

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police began a death investigation Friday after a woman was found shot and killed on Hickory Drive.

Officers responded around 2 p.m., and found 34-year-old Jessica Hoffman shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators began talking with witnesses in the area and checking nearby surveillance cameras.

Police do not believe this to be a random act, however, they did not have any information on a suspect to share.

If anyone saw or heard anything they are asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247.