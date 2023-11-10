RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman was arrested early Thursday morning by the Richmond Police after they found stolen catalytic converters inside her vehicle.

RPD posted on its Facebook account that an officer located a car believed to be involved in stealing converters and conducted a traffic stop at a gas station.

Upon observing the vehicle, the officer called for an assist unit and located approximately 11 converters and tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters. Two of the 11 were confirmed stolen from cars in Richmond.

According to RPD, the 39-year-old woman was driving with a suspended license. She also faces four counts of aiding, inducing, or causing theft charges.