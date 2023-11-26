RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department were dispatched on Nov. 26 at approximately 5:33 a.m. to the 700 block of South 14th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with gunshot wounds.

The Richmond Fire Department also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Jaziah Scudiero.

No arrests have been made. A person with a light colored hooded sweatshirt was seen fleeing the scene in a passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the RPD at 765-983-7247.