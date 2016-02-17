Skip to content
Richmond Hill
Firefighter, resident revisit Richmond Hill explosion on five-year anniversary
Indiana Supreme Court upholds Bob Leonard Jr.’s conviction, sentence in Richmond Hill explosion
Appeal of Richmond Hill explosion conspirator Mark Leonard rejected
Mark Leonard receives 50-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder in murder-for-hire plot
Jury finds convicted Richmond Hill killer guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in murder-for-hire plot
More Richmond Hill Headlines
Homeowner Monserrate Shirley sentenced to 50 years for role in deadly Richmond Hill explosion
Four years after Richmond Hill explosion, Monserrate Shirley to be sentenced
Last Richmond Hill defendant agrees to plead guilty to assisting a criminal
Indiana Supreme Court to hear Mark Leonard’s appeal in Richmond Hill case
Bob Leonard Jr. blasts co-defendant’s Richmond Hill plea deal
Plea deal talks underway for suspect in 2012 Richmond Hill explosion, according to source
Bob Leonard Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in Richmond Hill explosion
Jury reaches verdict in Richmond Hill house explosion trial
Jury begins deliberations in second Richmond Hill house explosion trial
Prosecution rests in Richmond Hill trial; jury expected to get case next week
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Holcomb extends Indiana’s stay-at-home order for 2 weeks
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Fort Benjamin Harrison was ‘ground zero’ for 1918 influenza outbreak in Indiana
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic