Reward offered for information about fires during downtown Indy riots

INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana law enforcement and fire investigators are offering a reward for information about multiple fires set in downtown Indianapolis.

They’re requesting help from the public and local businesses to solve multiple arson cases in the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with video and/or confirmed identities of the people who started fires, made and/or threw Molotov cocktails or other arson related crimes May 29, 30 and 31 is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 800-382-4682.

There is a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons involved in these arsons.