Reward offered by security firm following guard’s downtown shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS– A global security firm is offering up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of one of its employees.

As previously reported, unarmed security guard Quintin Cole died in a downtown Indianapolis shooting around 3:35 a.m. on Monday, November 2.

The 37-year-old GardaWorld security guard was patrolling on foot in front of a downtown commercial property when he was shot.

Indianapolis police responded to 343 E. New York St. around 3:40 a.m. after receiving a call that a man was lying in the street and not breathing. Responding officers said at the time it appeared he suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

Cole later died from his wounds at an area hospital.

GardaWorld issued this partial statement on December 3:

Following the recent senseless murder of one of its security guards, GardaWorld, the world’s largest privately owned security services company announced today it offers a reward up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer(s). GardaWorld reserves the right to allocate the reward among multiple sources of information.

The company said it is “deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic death” and is asking anyone with information or tips to contact Detective Steven Gray by email at steven.gray@indy.gov or by phone at 317-502-3792.