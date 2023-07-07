INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July weekend may be well behind us, but sparks continue to fly throughout central Indiana as another summer weekend draws near.

It’s called Spark On The Circle by Downtown Indy Inc. and Saturday, July 8th it’ll evolve a portion of Monument Circle from an already great gathering place and landmark – to a full-on destination.

In their soft launch, ahead of their ribbon cutting grand opening on July 11th, the southwest corner of the circle will close to all traffic from 11 a.m. til 9 p.m. as, “cultural experiences” according to Downtown Indy Inc., including daily programs, tables, chairs, synthetic grass, food, beverages, and even a public restroom!

The portion of the circle closed to accommodate Spark will remain closed to all traffic until November.

If you didn’t get your fill on fireworks last weekend, you can still catch a few more at the Greenfield Bike Festival – back for its second year!

Event organizers say the event was such a success they had to bring it back for round two, this time 2,000 are expected to attend. You can catch all the action, including the bikes themselves, live music, food trucks, and fireworks later Saturday evening, at Evangel Church along E Main St in Greenfield.

The Greenfield Bike Festival runs from 5 p.m. til 11 p.m.