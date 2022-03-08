INDIANAPOLIS — Retired Indianapolis Fire Dept. Captain Mark Rapp died Friday of cancer complications from his response to 9/11 with Indiana Taskforce 1.

Rapp spent more than 40 years in service to the Indianapolis Fire Department and was a founding member of Indiana Task Force 1.

Longtime coworker and friend, IFD Division Chief Tom Neal, remembers Rapp for his passion and selflessness.

”It’s a huge loss for all of us and especially for his family and close friends,” Neal said.

Neal worked with Rapp since the 90s, and was with him when INTF1 responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Rapp led INTF1’s night shift team at ground zero in the days following the attacks.

”Those guys worked throughout the night with portable lighting and it was a very difficult work environment,” Neal said.

Rapp’s final role with the Indianapolis Fire Department was Battalion Chief of Training.

”He pressed upon those people to take responsibility for their own actions and to have character and have the values and ethics that we expect here at the Indianapolis Fire Department,” Neal said.

Through his work training in IFD and other surrounding fire departments, along with his work with the FEMA Urban Search & Rescue , Rapp was able to impact many people across Indiana and the country.

”Throughout the last several days I have been receiving emails from other members from other teams across the country expressing their condolences,” Neal said.

Outside of the job, Rapp was selfless. Neal recalled a time during a storm a few years ago, Neal’s house was damaged and Rapp reached out immediately.

”The next thing I know, it’s Mark calling me and asking, ‘Hey, what can I do to help?’ So that’s just the kind of person that he was,” Neal said.

Mark was also very involved in the community, he spent time helping at his kids’ schools and ran the IFD Clothe-A-Child program for many years.

”That’s just who he was, he dedicated his life to service to others,” Neal said.

After Rapp’s diagnosis of lung cancer, Neal said he involved himself in that community as well.

”He invested his time into the cancer network, getting information out to the other firefighters and their organizations,” Neal said.

For Rapp, it was always about giving back.

”He gave of himself more than he expected back in return and that was just the way he lived his life,” Neal said.

Neal sees those values passed down to Mark’s two sons who are also IFD Firefighters and members of Task Force 1.

”Probably one of the biggest highlights in his life was having them both follow his footsteps,” Neal said.

Neal said the IFD and TF1 families are doing their best to be there for Rapp’s family right now.

”We try to wrap our arms around them and let them know that we’re here,” he said.

Visitation and service for Mark Rapp will be held on Thursday and Friday. Both are open to the public. Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Friday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.