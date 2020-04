Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A retired firefighter on the north side of Indianapolis found a unique way to lift people’s spirits.

Dan Davis plays his bagpipes every night at dusk. The retired IFD fire fighter wants to inspire people to keep fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bagpipes are known historically as a weapon of war, so our battle currently is the coronavirus. So we're out here to pipe it away,” Davis said.

Davis started playing as part of a nationwide movement called “Sunset Solidarity.” Bagpipers and drummers are being encouraged to play a tune to help people feel better.