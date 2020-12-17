Retail secrets revealed; former employees tell all on TikTok

Former employees of large corporations are using TikTok to expose some corporate secrets.

According to BuzzFeed, it started with user @annaxjames, who used to work at Hollister. She said the retailer would place workers in two groups: people who work the front of the store and people who work in the back.

She said the workers in the front were attractive people referred to as “models” and during their interviews, they would be rated on a scale from 1 to 10.

She then invited others to share secrets that only former employees of companies would know.

One former McDonald’s employee said the company’s straws are larger than regular straws. He claimed the idea is to trick customers into thinking McDonald’s soda tastes better because the larger straws allow more carbonation to hit your tongue.

A woman who used to work at Target shared a money saving hack. She explained Target price matches all competitors including Walmart and Amazon.

She said all you have to do is go to guest services, show them proof of the competitor’s price, and Target will change their price for you.



The BuzzFeed article also mentioned a former Kohl’s employee. She said staff members are trained to follow a “Yes You Can” policy.

That means if a customer fights for a discount less than 50 percent off — employees are supposed to just give it to them.



