INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis Department of Public Work crews work to get as much pothole filling in as possible, they face the issue of what roads to completely re-do and what roads to patch over.

Dan Parker, director of the DPW, said the root of the problem comes from having more streets than they have money to take care of them.

“The root of the problem is that we have 8,400 lane miles of streets in the city of Indianapolis,” said Parker. The road funding that we get from the state for our streets, which is the prime funding mechanism through the gas tax, really only allots us money for 3,300 because every street in the state is considered this name. It doesn’t matter how wide it is.”

To address this issue, the department has been building up its operations and maintenance capabilities for pothole filling and strip patching. However, Parker said

the department has been putting major investments into capital reconstruction.

“We’re putting more money into capital, but we’re also putting more money into operations and maintenance,” said Parker. “But the reality is, there’s just not enough money to take care of the vast network of streets that we have, because the funding doesn’t keep up.”

While making the hard decisions of what roads to resurface, Parker said they put the main focus on major thoroughfares.

Some of the criteria that Parker said go into the decision are the condition of the street, traffic volume, and the number of pothole requests they have seen. These roads are also not already slated for a capital improvement project.

“That’s we’re doing strip patching on there to kind of get it through in terms of that temporary, more long-lasting repair than just pothole filling to the next time that the street is reconstructed,” said Parker. “What we’ve seen this is our fourth year of doing strip patching across the city, and the patches that we put down in 2018 are still holding. It’s just some areas around those patches are starting to fail.”

When deciding when it is time to completely reconstruct the road, Parker said they focus on the foundation.

“That was a real big shift that we did in 2018,” said Parker. “Tthe city was doing, you know 3/4 inch milling and then overlay pavement on top. We got away from that and we’re now primarily focused on if you’re going to take the top layers off, you’ve got to rebuild that foundation.”

They take a look at when the last time the foundation was done, and if it is completely failing.

“If the foundation is failing, it doesn’t matter what you put on top,” said Parker.

While much of street funding was going towards main roads, the department said this summer, the city will focus on residential roads.

“We’re going to be spending a historic amount of money this year on some of the worst streets in each council member’s district,” said Parker.

The DPW provided a map to the counselors showing the condition of the worst roads in their district. They were able to prioritize streets to be reconstructed, and the DPW chose what made sense for those districts.

These funds will allow Indy DPW to address 280 segments of some of the most deteriorated streets across all City-County Council districts. These 280 segments represent nearly 90 lane miles of roadway.

The funding for this project is coming from federal relief money that the city set aside just in case. They were able to invest that money into residential streets.

Parker said if people have concerns about a particular stretch of road that they feel has not been addressed, there are a few options they could go through.

The department offers a neighborhood partnership program. In this program, a neighborhood can bring a project to the department with 50% of the funding. The DPW will match the funding and get the project, including repaving roads done.

Parker also said people can reach out to their city counselors. The DPW budgets some funding each year per counselor to deal with an area that they feel needs addressed.