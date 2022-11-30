INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations.

Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, an organization created in 2018 to bring awareness to Indiana’s emerging food scene, shared details about changes to expect and where new locations of local eateries will be popping up.

Gallery Pastry Shop in South Broad Ripple has announced it will take over the former Next Door American Eatery location at 46th Street and College Avenue but will be keeping its current space space not far away at 1101 East 54th St., also in Sobro along the Monon Trail.

The café serves brunch, lunch and European pastries. They also have a location in Indy’s Old Northside neighborhood called Gallery on 16th.

The former Next Door rebranded in February, changing its name to ND streetBar and reworking the menu, but it closed permanently in June.

Further north, popular Mexican restaurant Luciana’s will be opening its sixth location next year at 96th and Meridian, taking the former Paradise Bakery and Newk’s Eatery spots.

Luciana’s currently has locations in Broad Ripple, Clearwater Crossing on East 82nd Street, Traders Point on West 86th Street, Greenwood and Columbus.

Back in Broad Ripple, the iconic Alley Cat bar at 6267 Carrollton Ave. has opened its expanded front room, taking over the space formerly occupied by the Egyptian Cafe & Hookah Bar, which moved down the street earlier this year.

Lori Davis, co-owner of the Alley Cat, told Indianapolis Business Journal the additional space will allow for expanded food operations to become “maybe more of a restaurant than a bar.” The expansion includes a larger kitchen and the business now occupies the entire building.

The Alley Cat, which opened in 1975, has long been regarded as one of Indy’s favorite dive bars.

Brunch spot Garden Table will be opening a location in Carmel, on the Monon right across from Sun King Brewery. Garden Table has locations in Broad Ripple and on Mass Ave.

Café Patachou, the popular breakfast and lunch café that was named one of the “Top Ten Places for Breakfast in the Country” by Bon Appetit Magazine, is opening three more locations — in the Fishers Nickel Plate District on 116th Street, in Zionsville at 95 East Pine St. and in downtown Indy’s Stutz building.

There are currently five locations — three in Indy and two in Carmel.

Also, parent company Patachou Inc. has changed its corporate name to Won’t Stop Hospitality, The company owns and operates all the café locations, as well as sister restaurants Napolese Pizzeria, Public Greens, Petite Chou Bistro, Apocalypse Burger and Bar One Fourteen.

Ketzenberger filled us in on one closing, too. Fountain Square craft cocktail bar Thunderbird, 1127 Shelby St., shut its doors the weekend before Thanksgiving. The bar had previously announced plans to close but not until after New Year’s Eve.