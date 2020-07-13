Restaurants offer freebies, deals for National French Fry Day

Get your ketchup ready—it’s National French Fry Day!

Ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise and cheese are among the many other condiments also used for fries.

The phrase “French-fried potatoes” made its debut in English print in E. Warren’s “Cookery for Maids of All Work.”

According to urban legend, the term “French fries” came from American soldiers who landed in Belgium during World War I.

French was the official language of the Belgian army at the time.

Several fast food locations are offering deals in honor of French Fry Day.

Burger King is offering a large order of fries for a buck.

McDonald’s does them one better with a free medium fry with no purchase necessary. The offer is available through their app.

And KFC is marking the day with orders of their new “Secret Recipe Fries” going for 30 cents with any purchase.