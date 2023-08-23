INDIANAPOLIS — The CEO of restaurant chain O’Charley’s announced that multiple O’Charley’s restaurants in Indiana have officially closed as of Aug. 21.

The closures were confirmed in a statement issued by O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber, which confirmed that O’Charley’s restaurants have closed in Avon, Noblesville and Lafayette.

Barber’s full statement is listed below:

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry

challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these

O’Charley’s locations as of August 21. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at these locations while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating teams. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Midwest, including several in Indiana.”

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is best known for serving dishes inspired by Southern culinary traditions.

The now-closed Avon location was located at 10416 E. US Highway 36 while the Lafayette location’s address was 2413 Sagamore Pkwy S. Lastly, the O’Charley’s in Noblesville was at 16725 Mercantile Boulevard.

O’Charley’s locations in Greenwood and Indianapolis remain open, according to the company’s website.