Resources in central Indiana for mental health help

WEST LAFAYETTE -- As Purdue prepares for 2021 Spring Commencement, the university recently announced the recipients of the school's top honors that will be recognized during next weekend's ceremonies.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4's Adam Bartels had the honor of talking with two of Purdue's top students that are being celebrated at graduation - top female student, and winner of the Flora Roberts Award, Sasha Kipnis, as well as top male student and winner of the G.A. Ross Award, Zach Marshall.