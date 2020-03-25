Resources available to report child abuse, neglect during stay-at-home order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While families are staying home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, some children may be spending more time in an unsafe environment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants residents to look out for children and alert authorities if you think a child may be the victim of abuse or neglect.

Report child abuse or neglect by calling the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. Reports can be made anonymously.

An intake specialist will ask for information about the circumstances. Some of those questions include:

Who was involved?

What occurred?

When and where did it occurr?

What was the extent of any injuries sustained?

Any other relevant information?

The specialist will request as much detailed information as is available, including names, addresses, and phone numbers for the child, parent, or alleged perpetrator.

Residents are still encouraged to contact the hotline even if the caller is unable to provide all of the requested information. Community members who see a child in imminent danger should call 911.