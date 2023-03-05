Editor’s Note: The intersection of the road closed has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clark County on Saturday, prompting Clark County officials to ask residents to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution. Officials have since lifted the shelter-in-place.

“The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution,” a post by the county reads on Facebook. “We ask that all residents in need of travel to Ohio 41 find alternate routes. Local and state officials are on scene, including the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and the Springfield Police Department.”

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling south through Springfield. The company said no one was injured in the derailment and that no hazardous materials were involved.

Crews from Norfolk Southern are on their way to the scene to begin cleanup operations.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), OH-41 at I-70 is closed to traffic, along with Bird Road. OSP and fire crews confirmed that Hazmat was called to the scene.

Clark County said multiple Ohio agencies are currently on the scene including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, Springfield Twp. Fire Department, Springfield Fire/Rescue Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division.

Authorities spoke on Saturday evening after the derailment. A release has announced residents living in the 1,000 feet from the site are able to come out of the shelter-in-place, as it has been lifted.