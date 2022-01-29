Residential fire on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Speedway Fire Department responded to a residential fire call. The call came from the 7500 block of Eagle Valley Pass on Indy’s west side. The original call was called in as a “fire with entrapment”.

Firefighters reported lots flames on the second floor and attic area when they arrived. Initially there was concern that someone may have been trapped inside the burning home. There was a truck parked in the driveway and neighbors could not get anyone to respond when they knocked on the door.

Firefighters searched the home, and reported the home was all clear. No injuries reported.