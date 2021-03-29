Reserve deputy killed in crash while responding to accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County reserve deputy was killed in a crash Monday while responding to an accident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Reserve Deputy James Driver was responding to the initial crash with emergency lights and sirens activated at about 4 p.m. when he was involved in another crash at West State Road 45 and West Eller Road, according to MCSO.

Driver was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.

MCSO says Driver is originally from the United Kingdom and lived in Spencer, Indiana. He was sworn into the MCSO Reserve Division in June of 2018 and was a graduate of the MCSO Reserve Academy.

Driver leaves behind a wife, one daughter and two step children, MCSO added.