Researchers: Heated filter can kill COVID-19

Photo courtesy of the University of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – There’s a new air filter built to “catch and kill” COVID-19.

It may sound too good to be true, but researchers at the University of Houston say it works.

Scientists at the Galveston National Laboratory say it was able to kill nearly 100% of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in one single pass through the filter.

The filter is heated to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows it to kill the virus instantly.

That same filter, made from nickel foam, was also able to kill anthrax spores.

Researchers see this type of filter being used one day in airports, office buildings, and on airplanes.

Its makers are getting ready for a phased roll-out of the device.