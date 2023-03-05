INDIANAPOLIS — While Indianapolis may seem like the ideal city for many, a recent report tracks which areas most people leave the Circle City for.

Allied Van Lines, a nationally-acclaimed moving company, recently released its annual migration report. A research team collected data on moving trends in 2022 for all 50 U.S. states and many more metropolitan areas, including Indy.

Results showed that people who left Indianapolis in 2022 were most likely to move to the metropolitan area of Chicago. The report also found that Indianapolis was a popular landing spot for migrating Chicago residents, too.

Allied Van Lines showed the following data for Indianapolis…

Indianapolis: Interstate moving trends in 2022

Top Spots Moved To Top Spots Moved From #1 Chicago, Illinois Chicago, Illinois #2 Los Angeles-Long Beach, California Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona #3 St. Louis, Missouri Detroit, Michigan #4 Washington D.C. Houston, Texas #5 Atlanta, Georgia Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, Washington Data from Allied Magnet States Report.

For more information on Indianapolis migration and stats from Indiana as a whole, click here.