INDIANAPOLIS — Congratulations to Eunice Trotter, the 2023 Remarkable Women winner!

She’s known for being the first African American editor at the Indianapolis Star and currently helps find funding to preserve historically Black spaces as the executive director of the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program.

“Genealogy is so important when it comes to identifying who you are, knowing who you are,” said Trotter. “Different studies have determined when you know your family history [results in] you have more confidence, children have fewer behavioral problems.”

Trotter says she plans to donate the $1,000 she won to Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program because the program has spent more than half of the annual budget from a local endowment.

