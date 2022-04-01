CBS4 honored four Remarkable Women during Women’s History month in March:

Virginia Johnson – 97-year-old woman who is a foster mother to hundreds of children throughout her life

Alta Skeleton – Woman who experienced loss opens her own medical practice

Sophia Percival – Bloomington woman in drug product manufacturing builds Habitat for Humanity homes

Dr. Barbara Diane Wells – Doctor devotes herself to caring for Owen County residents

Ultimately, Sophia Percival has been named our Remarkable Woman for 2022.

We talked to her from Bloomington as we delivered the news. Check out her reaction in the video.