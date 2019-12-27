Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Laura McLinn revealed as central Indiana winner
Video
Remarkable Women: Veteran pushes for legislation
Remarkable Women: Mother fights for families devastated by heroin epidemic
Remarkable Women: Son's shooting inspires mother to help survivors of gun violence
Video
Central Indiana's Remarkable Women for 2020
More Remarkable Women Headlines
Remarkable Women: Mother's fight for son's 'right to try' inspires Hoosiers
Video
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Holcomb extends Indiana’s stay-at-home order for 2 weeks
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Fort Benjamin Harrison was ‘ground zero’ for 1918 influenza outbreak in Indiana
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic