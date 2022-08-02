WASHINGTON, D.C. — The body of a 22-year-old man from Hillsdale, Indiana who died in the Korean War has been accounted for by the US Department of Defense after over 70 years.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class James A. Coleman, a 22-year-old from Hillsdale killed during the War, were tracked down on May 23.

Coleman was a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on April 25, 1951, while fighting against Chinese Communist Forces near the Hwach-on Reservoir in the modern-day Republic of Korea, DPAA said in a statement.

His status was changed from missing to killed in action on Oct. 3, 1952, based on eyewitness accounts from a soldier in a neighboring foxhole. His body, however, was unable to be recovered due to the fighting.

The American Graves Registration Service Group, or AGRSG, was the group tasked with finding and identifying those lost during the Korean War and bringing them back to the US. AGRSG recovered two sets of remains in May of 1953 near the village of Tumun-gol.

One set was reported to have been a Korean who was returned to Korea. The other remains, designated X-5960 Tanggok, could not be identified and were buried in the UN Military Cemetery Tanggok.

After the war’s end in 1953, unknown remains from the Korean peninsula were moved to the Central Identification Unit Kokura in Japan, which was unable to identify X-5960. All 848 unidentified sets of remains were sent to Hawaii in 1956 and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

The DPAA made a plan in 2018 to dig up 652 unidentified Korean War soldiers from the Punchbowl. In January 2019, DPAA disinterred Unknown X-5960 and sent the remains to a laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

There, scientists used dental, anthropological and chest radiograph analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, to identify Coleman’s remains. His remains will be reburied on Oct. 19 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Coleman’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490. To see updated stats on DPAA Korean War recovery efforts, click here and click here for Coleman’s personnel profile.