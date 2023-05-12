MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The remains found in Morgan County on April 21 have officially been declared as Oaklee Snow’s, according to a press release from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Friday, the Morgan County Coroner received the final report from the Indiana State Police Lab identifying the remains found in Indiana on April 21, 2023.

Oaklee Snow was a 1 year-old that was reportedly killed and body hid in a dresser in an abandoned Morgantown home. Oaklee Snow was originally believed to had been abducted, but her mothers boyfriend has since been arrested for her murder and the mother also for child neglect.